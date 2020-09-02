Kangana also shared screenshots of the post on her official Twitter handle that showed the senior police officer liking the said tweet.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday locked horns with Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for allegedly liking a derogatory tweet posted by a Twitter user against her.

Hitting out at him, the Queen actress accused the Mumbai Police Commissioner of 'encouraging public teasing and bullying' of those who were fighting for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly committed suicide earlier in June.

Kangana also shared screenshots of the post on her official Twitter handle that showed the senior police officer liking the said tweet.

“Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all-time low ... SHAME !!”, Kangana tweeted.

Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME !! pic.twitter.com/9H4mhC9Nsk — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

In one of the screenshots shared by Kangana, a manhole can be seen painted with Kangana’s name on it, along with the words 'Walk of Shame'. Responding to the original tweet, a user commented that instead of Kangana’s name her photo should be used on the manhole.

The other screenshot shared by Kangana showed that the comment by the user was allegedly liked by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. In another tweet, Kangana asked why she was being intimidated in this way. Tagging the official Twitter handle of Prime Minister’s Office, Kangana also raised questions on her safety.

When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

However, the Mumbai Police responded to the allegations and officially denied the accusations stating that the Commissioner had never liked such a tweet. The Mumbai Police also initiated an action to check the authenticity of the screenshots shared by Kangana Ranaut.

"This tweet has never been liked by the Mumbai Police Commissioner - the cyber police station has been asked to examine the screenshot," The Mumbai Police said in reply to Kangana's tweets.

This tweet has never been liked by @CPMumbaiPolice - the cyber police station has been asked to examine the screenshot. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 1, 2020

Kangana even replied to Mumbai Police’s response and wrote that apart from her, several other people who were tagged in the post received the notification that the Mumbai CP liked the tweet.

“You are a big sham in the name of police force, don’t you forget not just me all the people tagged got notifications of @CPMumbaiPolice liking the derogatory tweet, trying to prove victim a criminal seems your old dhandha, don’t you dare to lie @MumbaiPolice, don’t you dare”, she said in another tweet.

You are a big sham in the name of police force, don’t you forget not just me all the people tagged got notifications of @CPMumbaiPolice liking the derogatory tweet, trying to prove victim a criminal seems your old dhandha, don’t you dare to lie @MumbaiPolice, don’t you dare .. https://t.co/6v5bwEE7An — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020

Earlier this week, Kangana Ranaut, expressed her mistrust with the Mumbai police saying that she was more scared of the Mumbai Police than the movie mafia goons.

