Kangana Ranaut Hails Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani For Keeping Their Dating Life 'Secret', Calls Them 'Genuine'

B-town couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani officially tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The newlyweds looked straight out of the fairytale in their wedding pics, which they posted on Instagram. Wishes have been pouring in for the much-loved couple on social media and recently, actress Kangana Ranaut praised the couple for keeping their relationship 'secret'.

Reacting on Sid-Kiara's wedding, a Twitter user wrote, "Were they dating?" To this, the Manikarnika actress said, "Yes they were but not for brands or movie promotions, they never did any attension seeking Bolly relationship gimmicks to milk limelight…so much integrity and genuine love, delightful couple."

This isn't the first time that Kangana praised the couple, earlier, during Sid and Kiara's wedding rumours, the actress extended wishes to them as she shared a picture of the on her Instagram Story. She wrote in the caption, "How delightful is this couple…rarely we see genuine love in movie industry…they look divine together."

The couple tied the knot today, on February 7, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The grand affair was attended by their family members and close friends from the movie business.

While Sidharth Malhotra looked regal in an ivory sherwani, Kiara looked beautiful in pink-coloured lehenga accessorized with heavy diamond jewellery that was covered in green gemstones. Sharing the pics on Instagram, the duo wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."