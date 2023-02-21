Kangana Ranaut Hails Javed Akhtar For Talking About 26/11 Terror Attacks In Pakistan, 'Kuch Toh Sachchai Hoti Hai...'

On Tuesday, B-town actress Kangana Ranaut headed to her Twitter handle and shared Javed Akhtar’s viral video in which he mentioned the 26/11 terrorist attack in Pakistan. The clip is from the event that was organized in memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz in Lahore. At the event, a person asked Akhtar to tell people in India that Pakistan is a 'positive, friendly, and loving country', after which the latter reminded him about the attack.

Sharing Javed Akhtar's video, Ranaut wrote, "Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Saraswati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein. Jai Hind. Ghar mein ghuss ke maara.. ha ha. (Whenever I listen to Javed Saab’s poetry I feel like Goddess Saraswati has indeed blessed him, but see there must be some truth within a person that is why divinity resides within him. Jai Hind. He made them listen to the truth in their own land)."

Earlier, another video surfaced online in which Javed Akhtar could be heard saying that it would be unfair to tell the people of his country to change their perception of Pakistan as they have witnessed the terror attacks.

The video heard him saying, "Jo garam hai fiza, woh kam honi chahiye. Hum toh Bambaiye log hain. Hamne dekha wahan kaise hamla hua tha. Wo log Norway se toh nahi aaye the naa Egypt se aaye the, wo log abhi bhi aapke mulk me ghum rahe hain. Toh ye shikayat agar Hindustani ke dil me ho toh aapko bura nahi manna chahiye (The atmosphere needs to cool down. I am from Bombay and all of us witnessed the attack on Bombay. The attackers weren’t from Norway, or from Egypt. They are still present in your country, so you should not be offended if an Indian complains about this)."

He continued by saying that whereas Mehdi Hasan and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan are revered icons in India, a Lata Mangeshkar concert has never been held in Pakistan.