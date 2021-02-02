Kangana Ranaut fulfilled the dream of her siblings Rangoli Chandel, Aksht and two other cousins by gifting luxurious properties to them in Chandigarh.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is busy shooting for her upcoming films recently spent a whopping amount in gifting lavish, plush flats to her siblings. The actress recently bought four lavish properties in Chandigarh not just for her siblings Rangoli Chandel and Aksht but for her other two cousins.

As per Times of India report, Manikarnika actress bought the four luxurious properties for Rs 4 crore at a posh locality in Chandigarh. The property is said to be placed in the high street area with good restaurants and malls, not just this, it is also quite close to the airport in Chandigarh.

A source close to the actress told Times of India, "Kangana has always been very supportive of her siblings and she has proved it time and again. This time, she has gifted luxurious flats at a very posh locality in Chandigarh."

The source further added that Himachal people always dream of having a house in the city, so, Kangana made sure that her siblings' dream of owning a house in the city is fulfilled. Well, this action just proves that the actress is quite a dotting and protective sister when it comes to her siblings.

This is not the first time Kangana spent a whopping amount on her siblings, earlier, the actress hosted a grand wedding in Udaipur for her brother Aksht. Also, during the lockdown, she donned the hat of interior designer and perfectly decorated her sister Rangoli's house in Manali.

Meanwhile, Kangana who is known for voicing her opinions without mincing on the words was summoned in a defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar on Monday.

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Thalaivi, wherein she will be seen essaying the role of late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Also, her other film Dhaakad is also lined up for this year's release.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv