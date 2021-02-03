Kangana Ranaut called Rihanna 'fool', 'dummy' and added that the protestors are not farmers rather they 'terrorists' who are trying to divide India. Read on to know how Twitterati reacted

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: International pop star Rihanna recently extended her support to farmers who are protesting on the borders of Delhi against the three fresh farm laws. Sharing a news story by CNN on the internet shutdown in several districts Delhi and Haryana, a 32-year-old singer in her tweet raised the question of why aren't people talking about it.

Taking to her Twitter handle Rihanna wrote, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest" As soon as she posted her tweet, it grabbed many eyeballs and netizens were seen sharing the tweet in great number making the international pop star to trend at number 1 on Twitter in India.

However, this tweet didn't go down well with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is supporting the farm laws. Responding to Rihanna's tweet, she called her 'fool', 'dummy' and added that the protestors are not farmers rather they 'terrorists' who are trying to divide India.

"No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies," Kangana Ranaut tweeted.

After Kangana dropped the tweet countering Rihanna, netizens rose in uproar and trolled the actress calling her 'bhakt'. One of the users wrote, "It is unlikely to occur to our fake Jhansi ki Rani @KanganaTeam that real one would never have abandoned her farmers."

Whereas another wrote, "Before India faces any more international beizzati, Modiji should withdraw the 3 farm laws and Kangana Ranaut."

Not just Rihanna, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg extended support to the farmers and said that she stands in solidarity with the farmers' protest in India.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv