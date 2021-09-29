New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As the cinema halls have started opening, filmmakers have announced series of films that will release in theatres this year, such as Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film Maidaan and others. However, still, there are some directors, who have opted for the OTT release like Rashmi Rocket and Sardar Udham Singh, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Also, it caters to a wide range of audiences across the globe. Along with this, OTT platforms are also going to release much-awaited web series like Little Things, BreakPoint and others.

So as October is just around the corner, we have listed down all the movies and web series that are scheduled to release next month. Check out below:

Movies on OTT Platform

October 1: Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love (Disney+Hotstar)

October 15: Rashmi Rocket (ZEE5)

October 16: Sardar Udham Singh (Amazon Prime video)

Movies in Theater

October 1: Dhaakad

October 1: Bhavai

October 15: Maidaan

Web series

October 1: Lift (Disney+Hotstar)

October 1: BreakPoint (ZEE5)

October 15: Little Thing Season 4 (Netflix)

October (TBA): Jamtara Season 2 (Netflix)

October (TBA): Code M Season 2 (ALTBalaji & ZEE5)

October (TBA): Inside Edge Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

October (TBA): Special Ops 1.5 (Disney+Hotstar)

So, what are you waiting for, sit on the couch with your favourite snack or a bucket of popcorn.

Meanwhile, makers are busy announcing the release date of their upcoming films soon after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced the decision to reopen the theatres after October 22, 2021. This year, some of the highly-anticipated films will release, including Rohit Shetty's cop-universe Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, and Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh, Amy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, among others.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv