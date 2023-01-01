Kangana Ranaut Decks Up In Red Saree To Seek Blessings At A Temple; See Pic

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut shared a glimpse of her first day of 2023, when the actress visited a temple on the new year, seeking blessings from the deity, the actress looked stunning in a red saree look.

Taking it to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut was seen wearing a red ethnic outfit in the picture, where she decked up in heavy jewelry wearing a pair of earrings and a necklace. Keeping a low bun hair fit, the actress opted for a small black bindi for the temple visit.

In the shared picture, the 'Queen' actress can be seen with some priests standing inside the temple with folded hands, whereas Kangana posed for the picture, where she was holding leaves in her hands, a plate with coconut, flowers, and prasad.

(Image Credits:@kanganaranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut is known to be one of the most controversial actresses in Bollywood. With her comments on Karan Johar's 'nepotism mafia' too often getting into political matters, the actress quite knows how to grab the headlines.

Talking about her work front, Kangana Ranaut has a series of upcoming projects in her account. The 'Panga' star will next be seen in her directorial debut 'Émergency' which is based on the political upheaval in India from 1975 to 1977. Kangana will also be seen playing the lead in the film and will be portraying the character of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Apart from 'Emergency', the actress can also be seen in 'Tejas' where she will essay the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, and has 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita' in her kitty.

Recently, it was announced that she will also be seen in 'Chandramukhi 2', which is the sequel to Rajnikanth's famous 2005 horror-comedy of the same name directed by P Vasu. Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence is set to play the male lead opposite the actress in the film.

Kangana is on the roll, as she also has a biopic based on the life of late Bengali theatre legend Noti Binodini directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The actress spoke about the actions of the film in October 2022, where she stated, "I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also, this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artists of this country."

Although her last release 'Dhakkad' was a huge flop at the box office, the upcoming projects of the actress are all promising to make her return with a bang giving blockbusters on the run.