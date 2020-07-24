In the latest round of revelation, Kangana Ranaut said that Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande told her that late-actor was subjected to ‘so much humiliation' in the film industry.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut has relentlessly raised the issue of nepotism and attacked the 'movie mafias' of Bollywood. In the latest round of revelation, the Manikarnika actor has said that Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande told her that late-actor was subjected to ‘so much humiliation' in the film industry. This humiliation, Kangana alleged led to Sushant's professional isolation and subsequent effects on his state of mind.

“When I spoke to Ankita, she said right from the beginning, there was so much humiliation that he could not take it. This is how she summed it up,” Kangana told Times of India.

Talking about Sushant's sensitive nature, Kangana said that Ankita Lokhande told her that Sushant was not a thick-skinned person. He was affected by the negative press and professional isolation. Attributing Ankita, the actor said that Sushant remained ‘grounded’ even after his switch from television to films. “The bad PR, the ganging up, the public humiliation, he just could not take it. He has had enough,” Kangana said.

She also referred to Sushant's quest to be accepted by the film industry. Kangana, while drawing parallels between her and Sushant's ‘outsider’ background, added that when she first entered the industry she too ‘wanted to be desperately accepted’.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. The actor was reportedly suffering from depression for six months, with Mumbai Police having found anti-depressant prescriptions at his house in Mumbai's Bandra. Sushant's death has been followed by massive criticism of alleged sidelining of ‘outsider’ actors in order to grow the interests of the already established actors with Bollywood background. He will be last seen in Mukesh Chhabra's adaptation of John Green's bestseller ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ in the film ‘Dil Bechara’.

