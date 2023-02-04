Kangana Ranaut Calls Anupam Kher 'Strong, Secure Man' After His Praise For Emergency Co-Star

Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut are all set for their patriotic release 'Emergency' as the duo with the cast and crew recently wrapped the shoot of their film. Anupam Kher earlier praised Kangana Ranaut, where he called her 'Best Director', whereas now, Kangana Ranaut is seen heaping praises for her veteran co-star.

Taking to her Twitter, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "People talk about women empowerment till they find an empowered woman and their egos want to crush her but a really strong and secure man will always protect a woman no matter how fierce/ empowered she is. @AnupamPKher ji thank you I always feel loved and appreciated around you."

People talk about woman empowerment till they find an empowered woman and their egos want to crush her but a really strong and secure man will always protect a woman no matter how fierce/ empowered she is.@AnupamPKher ji thank you I always feel loved and appreciated around you. https://t.co/flLXQKkg7u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2023

Kangana Ranaut was seen replying to another tweet that included a post of Anupam Kher's interview with her. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Anupam Kher addressed the matter of Kangana's 'Muslim Actresses' tweet which soon got television personality Uorfi Javed's attention.

Kangana Ranaut was seen speaking about 'Pathaan' where she wrote that India has always been obsessed with Khans and Muslim actors and actresses on the bench, whereas Uorfi Javed told her to not see talent via the eyes of religion.

Anupam Kher also told DNA, "I think art has its own place, and religion has its own place. Religion ke wajah se koi film dekhne nahi jaata hai, art ke wajah se hi film dekhne jaate hain."

He further praised Kangana Ranaut and wrote, "I think Kangana is a brave girl. If we applaud women's empowerment, we should celebrate the success of Kangana. Like everybody has freedom of speech, why shouldn't we give her freedom of speech? I think she's one of the finest directors I have worked with, and I say this after doing 534 films."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency' is based upon the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, where Anupam Kher will be seen in the role of the laste political leader JP Narayan, and also features Mahima Chaudhary, Shreyas Talpade, and Vishak Nair.