New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Reiterating her ‘Mumbai is PoK’ remark, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is en-route to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday said that she was never wrong and her enemies are proving again and again why she called Mumbai PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir).

En-route to Mumbai, Kangana took to Twitter to share images of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials at her Mumbai residence carrying out demolition activity of ‘illegal alterations’. Kangana tweeted, “I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now”.

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like 🙂#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

In another tweet, Kangana Ranaut wrote, ‘Pakistan’ while sharing the images of BMC officials with hashtag ‘death of democracy’.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today reached Kangana’s Bandra bungalow to carry out the demolition of what the BMC said ‘illegal alteration’ at her residence. However, Kangana dismissed BMC’s claims and said that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

#WATCH Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carry out demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property. pic.twitter.com/ztn2L0Jg54 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

Kangana even compared the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC with the army of Mughal Emperor Babur and tweeted photos of demolition with the caption, "Babur and his army #death of democracy'.

Babur and his army 🙂#deathofdemocracy pic.twitter.com/L5wiUoNqhl

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana's lawyer has also filed a plea in Bombay High Court against the demolition drive by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at her property. The hearing in Bombay High Court is underway.

Earlier in the day, her lawyer had said that "No work being carried out by Kangana Ranaut in her premises as falsely understood by you, so the notice issued by you as "Stop Work Notice" is absolutely bad-in-law & appears to have been issued only to intimidate her by misusing your dominant position".

No work being carried out by Kangana Ranaut in her premises as falsely understood by you, so the notice issued by you as "Stop Work Notice" is absolutely bad-in-law & appears to have been issued only to intimidate her by misusing your dominant position: Kangana Ranaut's lawyer https://t.co/qVDRL64MwF pic.twitter.com/HCNxNfZYd1 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

The notice issued by BMC had listed 14 violations at her office in Mumbai's Pali Hills. A civic official, as quoted by news agency PTI as saying, said that "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of the Bollywood star would be demolished and a notice has been put up at the address.

"As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, Maharashtra government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher," she tweeted this morning.

As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/6lE9LoKGjq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

The actor has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y-plus security Ranaut after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

As she commented that she feared living in Mumbai, Sena leaders suggested the actor should stay out of the city. Even Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at Kangana Ranaut, saying that people who earned their livelihood in the city were ungrateful.



Yesterday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked Mumbai Police to probe 'the Queen' actress into the alleged drug nexus.

