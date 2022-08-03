Kangana Ranaut Bashes 'Raksha Bandhan' Film Writer Kanika Dhillon Amid 'Hindu Phobic' Tweets Row

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie 'Raksha Bandhan' is facing wrath as hashtag Buycott Raksha Bandhan along with hashtag Kanika Dhillon trends on Twitter. This comes after some old controversial tweets of the movie's co-writer Kanika Dhillon went viral.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, taking to Instagram also reacted to the ongoing social media debate. The actress on her Instagram story wrote, "Ha ha nothing affects them as much as financial loss... only the fear of financial loss can make them delete Hindu phobic and anti-India tweets, nothing else... interesting."

Meanwhile, the internet users started to trend hashtag Boycott Raksha Bandhan Movie claiming that Dhillon's tweets were 'Hinduphobic' and 'hurt the religious sentiments of people.

Earlier, Dhillon posted a tweet, taking a swipe at the government. In the tweet, she mentioned that cow urine doesn't cure Covid-19 and took a dig at the government.

The movie starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles is all set to release in the theatres on August 11, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Abhinay Raj Singh, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth in prominent roles.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar posted the behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from the set of the movie. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "A film celebrating the most special bond where there genuinely was a lot of bonding. Sharing a few special moments of this very special film, coming to a theatre near you in 1 month. #RakshaBandhan releasing on 11th August in cinemas. #1MonthToRakshaBandhan #RakshaBandhan11August #BTS."

The picture shows the actor along with his co-star and the director of the movie.

This will be the second picture of both the actors together as Akshay has previously collaborated with Bhumi Pednekar in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. Meanwhile, Anand L Rai and Akshay have previously collaborated for 'Atrangi Re'.