Actress Kangana Ranaut took to her social media account to share some pictures and tweeted about her new FnB venture which is soon going to be launched in Manali. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut is in the news for her tweet again. No, it's not about any wrong reasons but for something new. The 'Queen' actress is soon to take 'baby steps' in FnB industry and tweets about launching a new cafe-restaurant in her home town Manali. Yes, Kangana took to her Twitter handle and shared a post including a few pictures and captioned them saying, "Sharing my new venture my dream with you all, something which will bring us closer, other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps into FnB industry, building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks."

Sharing my new venture my dream with you all,something which will bring us closer,other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps in to FnB industry,building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AJT0NVPAV2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 23, 2021

Kangana Ranaut's pictures went viral as soon as she shared them. In the photos, it can be seen that she is discussing the plan of her cafe with some people including her sister Rangoli Chandel and brother-in-law. Well, going by the pictures, the location seems very beautiful. Meanwhile, usually, every tweet of the actress attracts so much attention and this one was no different. Kangana's cafe launch news has left her fans oh-so-excited that they can't just wait to pack their bags and leave for Manali. Yes, many even already added the unnamed cafe to their bucket list.

My best wishes, Kangana. I’m sure it is going to be a great experience for the locals and travellers. — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) February 23, 2021

I got a good name for ur restaurant



"Jo bhi khayega pagal hojayega" — Zee AF! (@Zeetweets4) February 23, 2021

A few fans even posted some suggestions for the restaurant.

Two suggestions, firstly, if it is a family cafe then good huge hygienic play area for kids is a must. Secondly, do include a reading nook. — Golden Firefly (@Anubhutimusings) February 23, 2021

I’m so happy for you @KanganaTeam ♥️♥️ I always feel good after seeing you happy. You’re such a full of ambitious lady. May God Bless You with everything you want to🙌🏻🙏🏻



Btw you’re looking very good K♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/TT1Js8fxmu — 𝐏𝐮𝐣𝐚🤴🏻🦋 (@Beingrealbeing) February 23, 2021

One day ♥️ to eat at your Cafe. That's in my bucket list 😊 — Karma Cryptos (@karmacryptos) February 23, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has quite a few projects in her kitty, as she is all set to come up with her film, 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Thalaivi' and Indira Gandhi's biopic.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal