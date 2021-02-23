New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut is in the news for her tweet again. No, it's not about any wrong reasons but for something new. The 'Queen' actress is soon to take 'baby steps' in FnB industry and tweets about launching a new cafe-restaurant in her home town Manali. Yes, Kangana took to her Twitter handle and shared a post including a few pictures and captioned them saying, "Sharing my new venture my dream with you all, something which will bring us closer, other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps into FnB industry, building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks."

 

Kangana Ranaut's pictures went viral as soon as she shared them. In the photos, it can be seen that she is discussing the plan of her cafe with some people including her sister Rangoli Chandel and brother-in-law. Well, going by the pictures, the location seems very beautiful. Meanwhile, usually, every tweet of the actress attracts so much attention and this one was no different. Kangana's cafe launch news has left her fans oh-so-excited that they can't just wait to pack their bags and leave for Manali. Yes, many even already added the unnamed cafe to their bucket list.

Check out the Twitter users' reactions here:


A few fans even posted some suggestions for the restaurant. 

 

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has quite a few projects in her kitty, as she is all set to come up with her film, 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Thalaivi' and Indira Gandhi's biopic.  

