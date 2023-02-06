Kangana Ranaut, Again, Warns Bollywood Pair Snooping On Her, Says 'Ghar Me Ghus Ke Maroongi'

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently posted on Instagram Stories about a Bollywood couple allegedly spying on her without naming them. Reddit users speculate the couple is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In another post, Kangana reported no further suspicious behaviour or surveillance around her after speaking out about the "Casanova" and his spouse.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "All those who worry about me, please know that since last night there are no suspicious activities around me, no one following me with or without cameras... dekho jo bhoot laton se mante hain woh toh sift laton se he mante hain (For those who do not understand words, they may need another way to understand things)."

Issuing a warning to the Bollywood pair 'spying' on her, the Queen actress further wrote, "Message to changu-mangu: Bachchon tumhara kisi dehati se pala nahi pada (hai), sudhar jao nahi toh ghar mein ghoos ke marungi... aur jinko lagta hai ki main pagal hoon, tumko yeh to pata hai ki main pagal hoon lekin yeh pata nahi hai ki kitne bade wali hoon ("Message to the foolish: You have not facing someone from the village. I warn you to mend your ways or else I will invade your homes and attack you. Those who think I am crazy, do not know till what extent I can go)." She also included a sword emoji to her post.

On Sunday, Kangana wrote a lengthy note on Instagram Stories, alleging that a Bollywood "Casanova" had been pursuing her and had previously attempted to approach her. She claimed that the person's wife was aware of the situation and was supportive of her husband's "obsessive behavior" instead of trying to stop it. Kangana also accused the couple of disclosing her WhatsApp conversations and said that she was being followed by paparazzi.

Kangana wrote, "Everywhere I go I am being followed and spied on, not only on the streets even in my building parking and home terrace they put zoom lenses to capture me, everyone knows paparazzi only visit stars if they are tipped these days they even started to charge to click actors, my team or I aren't paying them so who is paying them?

"In the morning I was clicked at 6:30am, how do they get my schedule? What do they do with these pictures? and now as I finished my early morning choreography practice session no one was tipped to come to the studio yet they all turned up in large numbers even on a Sunday.

"I am certain my WhatsApp data is being leaked professional deals or even personal life details, this obsessed nepo mafia clown who once landed at my doorstep uninvited and forced himself on me is a known womaniser and Casanova but now vice president of nepo mafia brigade as well, forces his wife to become producer, do more female-centric films, dress like me even make home interiors like me they even hired my stylist and even home stylists of many years who then refused to work with me.

"Wife is encouraging this obsessive behaviour she even wore the same sari for her wedding that I had worn earlier for my brother's wedding reception, it's beyond creepy... recently a film costume designer friend (best friend) I knew from more than a decade also had a nasty fall out with me coincidentally he is working with the couple now, my financiers or business partners call off deals last minute for no reasons.

"I think he is trying to isolate me and put me through mental stress, BTW he keeps her on a separate floor, they both live separately in the same building, I suggest she must say no to this arrangement and keep an eye on him... how is he getting all this data and what all is he indulging in because if he gets in trouble she and her baby will be in trouble as well... she must take charge of her life and make sure he is not indulging in anything illegal... Much love to you dear girl and your newborn."

Kangana's Instagram Stories were soon circulated on Reddit and many users speculated that she was referring to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who had a daughter named Raha Kapoor in November 2022. Additionally, Alia wore a white and gold Sabyasachi saree for her wedding in April 2022, which was similar to the one Kangana wore to her brother's wedding in 2020.