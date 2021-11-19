New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kangana Ranaut expressed her disappointment over PM Modi's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws. She took to her social handle on Friday to share her views on the same.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a person's tweet on the repeal decision and wrote, "Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this.”

Here have a look:

In a second post, Kangana shared a picture of late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the occasion of her birth anniversary and wrote, "When the conscience of the nation is in deep sleep, lath (the cane) is the only solution and dictatorship is the only resolution... Happy birthday Madam Prime Minister."

Here have a look:

This news has come on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab. PM Modi, while addressing the nation, said, "Today, I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws. Maybe something was lacking in our tapasya (efforts), which is why we could not convince some farmers about the laws. But today is Prakash Parv, not the time to blame anyone. Today, I want to tell the country that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws."

Meanwhile, farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws since it had passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv