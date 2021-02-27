Kangana Ranaut is in news for slamming the Twitter team and its CEO Jack Dorsey for shadow banning her account. Read on to know more

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut is one such actress in Bollywood who never shies away from voicing her opinions either its on social media or in an interview. For the past few months, the actress has been hitting the headlines for the same and has even landed in legal trouble over her tweets on Twitter.

Now once again Kangana Ranaut is in news and this time she has slammed Twitter for shadow banning her. Calling Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, 'Jack Chacha' actress tweeted, "I am shadowbanned cos chacha @jack and his promoters of free speech @Twitter team is scared of me, they can’t suspend me but they can’t even let me keep exposing them every day, I am not here to catch followers or promote myself I am here for the nation and that hurts them."

Here have a look:

I am shadow banned cos chacha @jack and his promoters of free speech @Twitter team is scared of me, they can’t suspend me but they can’t even let me keep exposing them every day, I am not here to catch followers or promote myself I am here for the nation and that hurts them 🙂 https://t.co/nNmY2uBDtn — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 27, 2021

Kangana's tweet was in response to a fan's tweet that read, "Hey, @Twitter why @KanganaTeam is shadowbanned on Twitter?"

This is not the first time actress lashed out at Twitter's CEO Jack. Earlier, when Twitter dropped a tweet regarding not curbing the right of free expression, Kangana slammed the microblogging site and wrote "Tumko banaya kisne hai Chief Justice? At times you also gang up, then become a bully headmaster? Some times even the unelected member of the parliament. That’s not all at times you even pretend to be Prime Minister. Who are you? Bunch of druggies trying to control us @jack."

Tumko banaya kisne hai Chief Justice? At times you also gang up, then become a bully headmaster? Some times even the unelected member of the parliament. That’s not all at times you even pretend to be Prime Minister. Who are you? Bunch of druggies trying to control us @jack . https://t.co/Or22Uq8cCz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the actress is also in the news after Hrithik Roshan was summoned by Mumbai Crime Branch for his 2016's case against the actress. The War actor has recorded his statement with the Crime Intelligence Unit today. (Read the full story here)

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv