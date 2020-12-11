Earlier, Kangana and Diljit got into a war of words as the actress shared a post on her Twitter in which she misidentified an old woman at the ongoing farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Twitterati shared the pictures of protesting farmers holding placards demanding the release of few activists who were alleged for inciting violence, actress Kangana Ranaut couldn't stop herself from reacting to it and she called it as 'disturbing images.'

The Pangaa actress called the protestors holding banners seeking the release of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Elgar Parishad, among others as 'disturbing images' and she added to it that whenever she sees such things, she tells herself to "take deep breaths and reminds herself that the world was doing fine before me it will continue to do so after me, the world was never fair it will never be, at times all we need is acceptance, everyone who feels pangs of helplessness, BREATHE."

Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains ( cont) https://t.co/JW2qU1LM0H — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

However, she did not stop there as she took a dig at actress Priyanka Chopra and Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and said that they will be hailed by left media for ‘misleading and encouraging farmers protests.’ She added that ‘pro-Islamists, anti-India film industry and brands’ will ‘flood’ them with offers and they will be awarded by ‘English/living in colonial hangover media houses’.

Thank you paji local krantikari @diljitdosanjh ji ko punjabi mein samjhado please 🙏

Mujhse bahut gussa ho gaye the woh jab maine samjhane ki koshish ki 🙏 https://t.co/KOe1Qljxcm — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Kangana also shared PM Modi’s tweet about the media briefing by Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal to address the farmers problems. She replied to it and said, "Dear Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra, If you really care about the farmers, if you really respect our mothers, then hear what farmers bill is all about. Or do you want to oppose the bills only to come in the good books of anti-nationals?”

Earlier, Kangana and Diljit got into a war of words as the actress shared a post on her Twitter in which she misidentified an old woman at the ongoing farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano, the face of the Shaheen Bagh protest. However, after that, the Tanu Weds Manu actress deleted the tweet

Previously, Priyanka Chopra too came in support of the ongoing farmer's protests and she reacted to Diljit's tweet and said, "Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma