Kangana Ranaut Accuses Mark Zuckerberg Of 'Hijacking' Elon Musk's Ideas; See Tweet

Mark Zuckerberg, who is the CEO of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced a new paid subscription service called "Meta Verified" on Sunday. With this service, Facebook and Instagram users can verify their accounts for $11.99 per month. This came after a similar move was made by Elon Musk for Twitter.

Reacting to the announcement on Monday, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut accused Mark of copying Musk, whom she regards as a genius.

On Sunday, Mark Zuckerberg announced, "Good morning and new product announcement: this week we're starting to roll out Meta Verified -- a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support. This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99 / month on web or $14.99 / month on iOS. We'll be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand this week and more countries soon."

Responding to his tweet, a fan of Kangana wrote, "Mark verifying with Government id!!! Kangana said the same earlier!! Her x rays are real!!! She is always ahead!!"

Reacting to the fan’s tweet, the Dhaakad actress remarked, "Ha ha @elonmusk fought with the whole world to do this, media criticised him and people threatened to leave Twitter. He hasn’t even rolled out all features and his ideas such big hit that and people already hijacked his ideas and copying them. Biggest drawback of being a genius."

The star has been constantly in news, ever since her Twitter account was restored. On Sunday, she delighted her fans by sharing a fun story from her childhood. When a fan discovered an old childhood picture of Kangana in a school uniform and shared it on Twitter, the actress, reminiscing her early years, revealed that she would frequently skip classes to have photoshoots at a small studio located in her village.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "I bunked classes to do photo shoots, there is a small studio in the village called Sharma uncle studio, Sharma uncle really appreciated and encouraged me to click pictures, he made big prints and plastered on his studio walls, everyone who passed his studio spoke about it."

Kangana then posted several pictures of herself in a different tweet and wrote, "All these pictures are clicked by Sharma uncle… he is very proud of me."

On the work front, Kangana's recent film, Dhaakad, failed to perform well at the box office. However, she has several projects I her kitty, including Emergency, which will also mark her directorial debut. In the film, Kangana will be playing the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She is also eagerly awaiting the release of Tejas, in which she plays the role of a fighter pilot.