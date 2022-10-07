Kanam OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Tamil Sci-Fi Film

OTT platforms have been a great source of entertainment for people across the globe. Ever since the pandemic hit the globe, the only source of entertainment for people left was watching movies and series on OTT platforms. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and other platforms have seen a booming rise in the number of users. Every month OTT platforms are restocked with new films and series and similarly Tamil science fiction movie Kanam starring Shree Karthick in both writing and direction is set to hit one of the OTT platforms.

Helmed and written Shree Karthick, the movie is also shot in Telugu and titled Oke Oka Jeevitham. Back in 2019, the film kick-started its production and most of the scenes were filmed in Chennai and Hyderabad.

Kanam on OTT platform: Release date

If rumours are to be believed, the film is expected to hit SonyLiv, as the platform has purchased the post-theatrical OTT rights. After a successful run in theaters, the movie is expected to hit the OTT platforms. As per media reports, the film is expected to hit the platform on October 10. However, an official confirmation regarding the date is yet to be revealed.

Actor Sharwanand plays a lead role in the film. The actor goes by the name Kutlu in the movie, and Amala Akkineni plays his mother. Meanwhile, Ritu Verma portrays the role of Vaishanavi, Paandi by Ramesh Thilak, Kathir by Sathish Muthukrishnan, Rangi Kutta Paul by veteran actor Nasser.

The movie was released on the big screens on September 9, 2022. The movie garnered massive appreciation from people. The cast's performance, direction, plot, and screenplay were highly praised by the audience. The movie revolves around the beautiful relationship between a mother and a son.

Meanwhile, other platforms including Zee 5, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others also adds new content every month. OTT platforms have managed to entertain people in every possible way.