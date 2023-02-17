Kamal Haasan To Resume Month-Long Shoot Of ‘Indian 2’ With Director Shankar In Chennai; Details

South superstar Kamal Haasan is returning to the big screen with his much-anticipated film 'Indian 2' with filmmaker Shankar. The new shooting schedule of the film will go for 30 days as the filmmaker and actor have to wrap up their previous work commitments.

Filmmaker Shankar is busy with the shoot of 'RC15' whereas Kamal Haasan is currently engaged in Bigg Boss Tamil. Kama Haasan and the team will shoot at the Adityaram Studios in Chennai for the next 30 days.

'Indian 2' film's shooting will resume in Chennai and will be completing the longest schedule up till now. The makers are also deciding to do two more scheduled shoots of the film in foreign locations.

Filmmaker Shankar took to his Twitter and shared a pic from the sets of 'Indian 2.' The director recently wrapped up a schedule of his upcoming film starring Ram Charan and is all set to resume the shooting of 'Indian 2.' On his Twitter account, he wrote, "Back on the sets of #Indian2."

Last month, Kamal Haasan and the entire team of film wrapped up their schedule in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, where the actor arrived in a chopper on the sets. 'Indian 2' went on floors back in 2019, however, due to an unfortunate accident on the sets of the film which led to the demise of many crew members, the film's making was severely pushed.

The venture was also delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Now, after all the hurdles, the much-awaited drama of Kamal Haasan will soon wrap the shoot of the film and will be ready for the audience.

'Indian 2' features Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, and Siddharth, and the cast will be joining the sets in September. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, and Guru Somasundaram.

The film is helmed by S Shankar, and Udayanidhi Stalin of Red Giant Movies and is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director of the film. Kaman Haasan will return in his role as Senapathy, an ex-freedom fighter turned vigilante fighting against corruption.

'Indian 2' is the sequel of the same name which was released in 1996 and will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.