New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kamal Haasan is currently riding high on the smashing success of Vikram. Haasan who is also President of Makkal Needhi Maiyam on Thursday in a press meeting in Chennai regarding the success of his new film said that that he will 'contest in next election' of Tamil Nadu.

In terms of working with South Indian actor Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan asserted, "I am ready always to act with Rajinikanth. On the part of the direction, it's should be discussed with Lokesh and Rajinikanth and then let you all know."

The actor boasted that his party Makkal Needhi Maiyam has completed five years and expressed that it has "grown well" over the years.

According to the Kamal Haasan, "There is no break with MNM party side. It will continue in its side."

The actor is willing to contest in the next Tamil Nadu elections as well.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is having a taste of success after his latest film 'Vikram' received much appreciation, having an IMDB rating of 9 out of 10. The action-thriller is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles.

Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das also star in the film in supporting roles. Vikram hit the screens on June 3, this year.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh