Kamal Haasan QUITS Bigg Boss Tamil Due To Low TRP? Here's What We Know

Kamal Haasan gained his momentum back with his latest action-thriller film, ‘Vikram’. The film went on to become one of the highest grossers of the year and reestablished the Tamil superstar as bankable.

With the mega success of ‘Vikram’, it is being reported that Kamal Haasan now wants to focus solely on his acting career, and thus will be stepping out as the host of the reality show, ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’. The show has been hosted by Kamal Haasan for six seasons now and has been a fan-favorite over the years.

If the reports are to be believed, Kamal Haasan is planning to take off from his host duties after the sixth season of the controversial reality show. It is also being reported that the Tamil star will be making a public announcement of his decision after the show completes its ongoing season and the grand finale, which is being planned to be held sometime in January 2023.

A report in Indiaglitz added that even though the makers are keen on keeping Kamal Haasan on board and have also increased his fees for the seventh season, the ‘Vikram’ star is not interested in keeping up with the offer.

It is being reported that the reason behind this development is that Kamal Haasan wants to focus solely on his acting career. Another reason that has been speculated over the Tamil actor’s exit from the show after six seasons is the low TRP of the ongoing ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 7’.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan was last seen in the Tamil superhit ‘Vikram’. He is currently busy shooting for his upcoming big budget action thriller film ‘Indian 2’. The film has been directed by Shankar and will see Kamal Haasan in a double role. According to reports, a special teaser of the film will be released on New Years’ day and the movie is expected to be wrapped up by March 2023.