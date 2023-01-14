Kamal Haasan Heaps Praise For Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' In Heartfelt Letter, Calls It 'Classic' | See Here

Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, has become one of the most successful films in India in 2022 and has taken Kannada cinema to new heights. The movie received a lot of love and appreciation from the critics and audience as well as celebrities. Superstar Kamal Haasan penned a letter for Rishab Shetty in which he appreciated Kantara calling it a 'classic'.

Sharing the picture of the framed letter, Rishab wrote, "It means a lot to receive such a lovely message from Legend of Indian Cinema. Too overwhelmed and awestruck to see this surprise gift from Kamal sir. Thanks a ton for this precious gift sir."

In the letter, Kamal Haasan wrote, "A film like Kantara stays in your mind and blossoms. I am a godless man, yet I understand the need for one in most. I truly believe compassion is lacking in gods depicted in most of our mythology. We of the Dravidian stock are a matriarchal society. That is seen in the last scene of your film, where the god behaves like a mother, rather than a testosterone father that he started off as."

“I know you could not have seen a film called Nirmalyam by MT Vasudevan Nair. Your film has shades of that classic. Your cinematic DNA has many forefathers you may not know of, but remember that the cinematic language you speak came from them,” the letter further reads.

Kantara is now streaming on Netflix in Hindi because of the audience's demand for the Hindi dubbed version. Meanwhile, the movie is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video in its original language. The movie has also made it to the Academy Awards contention list in the Best Picture and Best Actor categories.

Rishab Shetty not just played the lead in Kantara but has also written and directed it. Apart from Rishab Shetty, the movie also stars Kishore, Achuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty and Vinay Biddappa.