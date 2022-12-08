Kamal Haasan And Mahesh Narayanan's Film Shelved? This Is What The Filmmaker Has To Say

KAMAL Haasan has made his fans excited after the announcement of his upcoming project 'Indian 2'. The actor also announced his collaboration with Mahesh Narayanan for an untitled film. It was recently reported that the movie has been shelved. Now, the filmmaker has denied all the rumours and said that Kamal Haasan is currently busy with his other projects.

While speaking to India Today, Mahesh Narayanan said that the movie has not been shelved.

"No no, it is not shelved. It's Kamal Haasan sir's script. Right now, he is busy with other films. So, we will get on it later. But, it's not shelved. I have been a part of Raaj Kamal Films International for a long time," he told India Today.

It was earlier reported that Mahesh Narayanan and Kamal Haasan mutually decided to shelve the project due to some creative differences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Narayanan is gearing up for his film 'Ariyippu'. The movie will stream on Netflix from December 16. The movie revolves around a struggling couple in Delhi, who dream to migrate out of the country for a better life. It is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Shebin Backer, Kunchacko Boban and Mahesh Narayanan.

The movie stars Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha in the lead role and Danish Husain, Loveleen Mishra, and Faizal Malik in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will be seen in Indian 2. After the huge success of Vikram, the audience has a lot of expectations from Indian 2, which is also a sequel to his 1996 film. The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Gulshan Grover, Siddharth and Rakul Preet in the pivotal roles. It will be directed by S. Shankar, which also marks his reunion with Kamal Haasan after 24 years.