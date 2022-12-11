Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Narayanan’s Film Is Not Shelved, Ariyippu Director Shares A New Update

KAMAL Haasan has made the audience excited about his upcoming projects, especially after the huge success of Vikram. He also announced his collaboration with Mahesh Narayanan for an untitled film. It was rumoured that the film has now been shelved due to some creative difference but Mahesh Narayanan dismissed all the rumours. The filmmaker also shared an exciting update about the project at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala.

Talking about his project with Kamal Haasan, Mahesh revealed that the Vikram actor is actively working on its script. According to Pinkvilla, Kamal will start working on the film only after he wraps up his other projects.

Earlier, while speaking to India Today, Mahesh Narayanan said that the movie has not been shelved.

"No no, it is not shelved. It's Kamal Haasan sir's script. Right now, he is busy with other films. So, we will get on it later. But, it's not shelved. I have been a part of Raaj Kamal Films International for a long time," he told India Today.

It was earlier reported that Mahesh Narayanan and Kamal Haasan mutually decided to shelve the project due to some creative differences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Narayanan is gearing up for his film 'Ariyippu'. The movie revolves around a struggling couple in Delhi, who dream to migrate out of the country for a better life.

It is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Shebin Backer, Kunchacko Boban and Mahesh Narayanan. Ariyippu stars Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha in the lead role and Danish Husain, Loveleen Mishra, and Faizal Malik in pivotal roles.

Whereas, Kamal Haasan made his fans excited after he announced the sequel of his superhit film Indian. It will be directed by S. Shankar, which also marks his reunion with Kamal Haasan after 24 years.

The movie was released in 1996 and its sequel will reportedly star Kajal Aggarwal, Gulshan Grover, Siddharth and Rakul Preet in pivotal roles.