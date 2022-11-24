Kamal Haasan Admitted To Hospital In Chennai Due To Ill Health: Report

KAMAL Haasan has reportedly been admitted to the hospital in Chennai after the actor complained of uneasiness and fever. As per reports, the Vikram star will get discharged on Thursday. Meanwhile, some other reports stated that he went to the hospital for a regular check-up.

The doctor has reportedly advised Kamal Haasan to take complete rest for a few days.

Recently, Kamal Haasan met legendary Telugu director K Viswanath at his home in Hyderabad. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Met the master #k.viswanath sir at his home. Lots of nostalgia and respect !!"

For the unversed, Kamal Hasan has collaborated with K Vishwanath many times. This includes Kuruthipunal, Mahanadhi, and Uttama Villain. Whereas, K Vishwanath also worked with Kamal as a director in the films like Sagara Sangamam, Swathi Muthyam, and Subha Sankalpam.

The actor was last seen in Vikram, which became a huge success at the box office. He will star in Indian 2 and has announced KH234. He will reportedly return with the sequel of Vikram.