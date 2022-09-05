Kamaal R Khan Sent To Judicial Custody In 2021 Molestation Case

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK was arrested by the Versova Police for allegedly demanding sexual favours from an actress and holding the complainant's hand. The Versova Police said that KRK was presented in Bandra court on Sunday where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody. This incident took place in the first week of January 2019.

In June 2021, the case was registered against KRK by the Versova police on the complaint of the complainant under sections 354(A) and 509 of the IPC.

Earlier, KRK was sent to 4 days of judicial custody by Borivali Court on August 30, 2022. He was arrested by Malad Police after he landed at Mumbai Airport over a controversial tweet that he posted in the year 2020.

"Kamaal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. Borivali Court sends Kamaal Rashid Khan to 14-day judicial custody," said Mumbai Police Officials.



He was arrested over a derogatory tweet that he made about actors in the year 2020. Based on a complaint by Yuva Sena’s core committee member Rahul Kanal, an FIR was registered in the same year. Kanal alleged that KRK's tweets on the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor allegedly spread "hatred".

The complainant said KRK was making hateful comments against late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. The complainant stated, "After Irrfan Khan, who is India's pride, passed away, he was making poor claims and statements on him. He was also talking crap about senior actor late Rishi Kapoor."

KRK has been involved in the controversy before as well. Salman Khan filed a defamation case against KRK in 2021. KRK claimed that he has been sued because of reviewing Radhe, but later Salman Khan's team released a statement on KRK's claims. "KRK has been publishing and endorsing that Mr Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand Being Human are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits,” the actor's legal team said.

Moreover, Manoj Bajpayee filed a defamation case against KRK regarding his controversial tweet in 2021. KRK in his tweet called Manoj Bajpayee's series The Family Man 'soft p*rn' and called the actor 'ganjedi (drug addict).