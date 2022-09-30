Kamaal R Khan Reviews Hrithik-Saif-Starrer Vikram Vedha, Says 'Worse Than Bhojpuri Films'

Kamaal R Khan, the self-proclaimed critic has been hitting the headline for quite some days now. The filmmaker always manages to grab eyeballs due to his controversial statements regarding Bollywood actors and different movies. Recently, Kamaal share his thoughts on Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha'. Though the filmmaker has not watched the movie yet, he still shared his two bits on the film.

Kamaal said that he is still yet to watch the film. However, his friends who have watched the film said that the dancing king Hrithik has been trying to copy two big stars of the movie. As per Kamaal's friend, in the first half of the film, Hrithik is trying to copy Bollywood's Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan, whereas, in the second half of the movie, Hrithik tried his best to copy the style of South's superstar Allu Arjun.

Taking to Twitter, Kamaal wrote, “My friends watched #VikramVedha! @iHrithik is copying #AmitabhBachchan in the first half n #AlluArjun in 2nd half. In the climax #Hrithik and #, Saif both together are firing bullets in the air for 15 minutes. Action is worst than Bhojpuri films. Means It’s outdated and 3 hours torture"

The tweet was posted on September 29, which is one day before the film was released to the audience.

Last month, Kamaal Khan was arrested by the police due to his derogatory remarks against Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma. After which, the filmmaker recently got bail. According to the report by the news agency PTI, KRK's remarks towards the actors were communal in nature, and the police arrested him under Sections 153 and 500 of IPC.

Kamaal R Khan has always been surrounded by controversies due to his tweets, taking a direct jibe at different actors and politicians.