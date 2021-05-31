Meanwhile, in one of his recent tweets, KRK has said that he will continue to review Salman Khan's films even if he is asked not to do that. Read on to know the whole incident in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has locked his Twitter account now. Yes, the actor cum critic landed into trouble after Salman Khan filed a defamation case against him on the grounds of being called corrupt, fraud and more.

KRK has now changed the settings of his Twitter handle where only followers can have access to his content which he will be posting. He locked his account on May 30 after the feud with the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' actor.

Earlier KRK had claimed that Salman's team issued the notice against him for posting bad review on his film Radhe. However, later the actor's team came out and released a statement in clarification of the suit filed against the critic. DSK legal, Salman Khan's legal team said, "Kamaal R. Khan has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand ‘Being Human’ are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."

The statement reads: "Mr. Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand ‘Being Human’ are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. The Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr. Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself."

The statement further added, "Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr. Kamaal R. Khan ‘will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date’. The Hon’ble Court has been pleased to pass an order taking into account this statement made by Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer."

Meanwhile, recently, KRK tweeted saying that he will continue to review Salman Khan's films even if he is asked not to do that. In his tweet KRK wrote, "Normally I don’t review the film if producer director or actor of the film asks me to not review it. But Now if this man will request me, or even touch my feet also, still I will review his each film and each song. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind!"

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal