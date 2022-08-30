Kamaal R Khan: From Fight With Salman Khan To Spat With Anurag Kashyap, Famous Controversies Of Deshdrohi Actor

Kamal Rashid Khan on Tuesday was arrested by the Malad Police over a controversial tweet that he posted in the year 2020. Mumbai Police said that he will be presented before Borivali Court on Tuesday. But this is not the first time the actor-self-proclaimed movie critic has been involved in controversies. He has been at a war of words with many Bollywood celebrities and many celebs have filed a defamation case against him as well.

Salman Khan's team filed defamation against KRK

Bollywood star Salman Khan filed a defamation case against KRK in 2021. KRK claimed that he has been sued because of reviewing Radhe, but later Salman Khan's team released a statement on KRK's claims. The actor's legal team said, "KRK has been publishing and endorsing that Mr Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand Being Human are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits.”

KRK and Mika Singh's Diss Tracks

KRK and Mika Singh got into a war of words with Mika Singh in 2021. The singer supported Salman Khan in filing a defamation case against KRK. The duo even created a diss track for each other. Earlier, Mika Singh released the diss track titled KRK Kutta (Dog). Later, KRK also announced his diss track titled Suwar (Pig).

Rakul Preet Replied To KRK's tweet about her buying alcohol

During lockdown in 2020, KRK posted a video of Rakul, in which she was seen coming out of a medical store with some packets in her hands. KRK tweeted, "What was @Rakulpreet buying during the #lockdown? She was buying alcohol?" To this Rakul replied, "Oh wow! I wasn't aware that medical stores were selling alcohol!"

Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol 🤔😂😂 https://t.co/3PLYDvtKr0 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 7, 2020

KRK And Anurag Kashyap's Twitter Controversy

When Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet came out in 2015, KRK claimed that producer-filmmaker Karan Johar offered him Rs 25 lakh to give a good review. Anurag refuted KRK's claim and said that he has 'nothing to do with Mr KRK stopping to review films'.

Oh! So now Karan Johar sir is offering me 25lakh Rs for good review of #BombayVelvet pic.twitter.com/aZgImC6Pq5 — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) April 25, 2015

For the record I have nothing to do with Mr KRK stopping to review films, I think he is shit scared that he will have to eat his words ...1 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 25, 2015

When KRK took a jibe at Abhishek Bachchan

In early 2022, Abhishek Bachchan gave a shoutout to Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh- starrer Malayalam movie 'Vaashi'. To this KRK tweeted, "Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena! (Brother, someday you Bollywood people should also make an incredible film)." Abhishek had an epic reply to the tweet and he wrote, "Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi. (We shall try. You made na… Deshdrohi)".

Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi. — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) February 19, 2022

Manoj Bajpayee Filed Defamation Case Against KRK

In 2021, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee filed a defamation case against KRK regarding his controversial tweet. In his tweet, KRK called Manoj Bajpayee's series The Family Man 'soft p*rn' and called the actor 'ganjedi (drug addict).

KRK's comment on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

KRK recently tweeted that Virat Kohli is having a problem with depression. “Virat Kohli is the first cricketer in India who is having a problem of depression. Ye hai result ek heroine se shaadi karne ka. She must have put in his head that he is having depression problem,” he tweeted. After facing the backlash, he deleted the tweet.