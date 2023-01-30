Kalyanam Kamaneeyam OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Santosh Saban’s Telugu Rom-Com

The Telugu romantic comedy film Kalyanam Kamaneeyam is all set to premiere on digital streaming platforms. The film, which released theatrically on January 14, 2023, stars Santosh Sobhan and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles.

Directed by Anil Kumar Alla, the film marks the Telugu debut of Priya Bhavani Shankar. The plot of Kalyanam Kamaneeyam revolves around Siva and Sruthi, whose love blossoms into marriage. But Siva is jobless and his efforts at trying to find a job go unnoticed by Sruthi, which leads to complications in their relationship.

According to reports, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam will be released on OTT in February. The film will be making its OTT debut on digital streaming giant AHA video on February 10, 2023.

Talking about playing an unemployed man in Kalyanam Kamaneeyam, Santosh Saban spoke about how his mother was the sole breadwinner of his family growing up. “I have lived off my mother all my life. My father (late director Soban who helmed the Prabhas-Shriya Saran-starrer Varsham) passed away when I was 11. So a woman as the primary earning member of the family does not feel abnormal to me,” the actor was quoted as saying in his interview with The Hindu.

The actor also talked about his character and wrote, “I found my character Shiva interesting. He has self-respect but never lets his ego get the better of him. There are situations where he can pick up fights, but he shows a lot of restraint and maturity. The character, and to an extent, the story comes from the director’s personal journey. He has used silences very well to narrate the relationship drama.”

Santosh Saban added, “In Kalyanam Kamaneeyam, the story is not about the characters fighting with each other or a ‘fun and frustration’ kind of comedy. We are narrating a relatable emotional drama. The story is one that many can identify with, and yet films like this one are extremely rare.”