‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ Clocks 19 Years: Preity Zinta Shares Heartfelt Post, Calls It 'Saddest Happy Film' Of Her Career

As Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho clocked 19 years on Monday, actress Preity Zinta penned a heartfelt message on social media expressing her gratitute to be a part of this iconic film.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho on its anniversary this Thanksgiving weekend. This is one of my favourite scenes from the film cuz multiple pages of dialogues were shot in One big take. Later a few close ups were added. This scene is all about gratitude & appreciating what we have in our present.

💕 So grateful to have the opportunity to be part of films & cinema I enjoy & believe in 😍 #KalHoNaaHo #Gratitude #Thanksgiving #Weekend #Ting.

Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho on its anniversary. This is one of my favourite scenes from the film cuz multiple pages of dialogues were shot in One big take. Later a few close ups were added. This scene is all about gratitude & appreciating what we have in our present. pic.twitter.com/vb6niyK5Ss — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 28, 2022

Earlier today, filmmaker Karan Johar also shared an emotional post and dropped some beautiful BTS pictures from the sets of the 2003 film.

Taking to Instagram, he said, "An entire lifetime of memories, in a heartbeat! This film gave so much more than just that - it gave me joy, unbreakable bonds, a different lens for story telling and of course - the last film set I could be on with my father. And for that, I will forever be grateful to this film!♥️ #19YearsOfKalHoNaaHo."

Sharing a snippet from the film, Kjo's Dharma Productions also tweeted, "To a film that made you believe in angels, in giving life a second chance with a smile…by making you feel khushi, dukh & so much more!❤️ #19YearsOfKalHoNaaHo #KalHoNaaHo #KHNH."

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho was the biggest blockbuster of 2003 and chronicles the love triangle of the three main characters Aman (SRK), Naina (Preity) and Rohit (Saif). Aman, who is terminally ill, sacrifices his love for Naina as he does not have long to live. He plays matchmaker for her and Rohit, her best friend.