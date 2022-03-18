New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kajol on Thursday was trolled for her fashion pick when she attended the birthday bash of Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta. Other B-Town celebrities who attended the party included newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Ananya Pandey, Neha Dhupia, Karan Johar, and others.

For the birthday bash, Kajol opted for a body-hugging black off-shoulder dress which she paired with heels. She was seen leaving the bash after posing with Karan Johar. Soon after her video surfaced, with many netizens bodyshaming Kajol for gaining weight, and choosing a body-hugging dress.

Commenting on Kajol‘s video, a user wrote, "Being a Star Actrees….. She should be aware… N don’t they have full covered mirror at home…. Seriously kuch bhi onot done………… it’s not body shaming comment …"

"Vaise log badi badi feminism, body shaming aur unche unche pravachan jhaadne aa jaate hai par yahaa ka comment section says it all… dikh gaya kitne modern soch ke hai sab," said another.

However, many people came out in support of the actress as well and called out trolls for body shaming her.

"Applaud that she dressed up boldly without wearing a corset or body shapewear to hide her tummy, celebrity unlike!! To see her do this I would’ve expected women appreciate than question pregnancy," posted a user.

"Guys please let her breath… I m not her fan but look at her age she looks natural appreciate her… mother of 2 kids… I am sure she’s much hotter than your mom," said another.

For the unversed, Kajol is the recipient of numerous accolades, including six Filmfare Awards, among which she holds the record for most Best Actress awards previously set by her late aunt Nutan. In 2011, she was honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of the country, by the Government of India. On the work front, Kajol last featured in the Netflix film 'Tribhanga' along with Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Before that, she was seen opposite her husband Ajay Devgn in 'Tanhaji'.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha