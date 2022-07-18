Kajol To Make Her Web Series Debut On Disney+Hotstar, Makes Announcement In DDLJ Style | Watch

Kajol is all set to create her magic again on screen with a new web series. The actress will make her OTT web series debut on Disney+Hotstar. From playing the girl next door in DDLJ to essaying a serious and emotional role in My Name Is Khan, Kajol has played some iconic characters. Kajol announced the news of her web series debut with a fun video on Instagram.

Sharing the announcement video, Kajol wrote, "Kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge. Can you guess what we're up to? "

The video starts with Kajol recreating the iconic 'palat' scene from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaaege. Then, Kajol reveals that she is coming to Disney+Hotstar with a new show. The title of the web series is not revealed. Moreover, the plot, star cast and release date of the web series is not announced yet.

Fans are excited about Kajol's web series. One person commented, "Whenever I see Kajol I always have this wide smile on my face." Meanwhile, another commented, "OMG. Finally Kajol Ji is Back". Kajol's husband and actor Ajay Devgn also made his OTT debut this year on Disney+Hotstar. He starred in the crime thriller series 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness'.

Recently, Kajol received an invitation to join as a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Apart from Kajol, Tamil actor and producer Suriya and award-winning filmmaker Nalin Kumar Pandya aka Pan Nalin is also invited to join the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences as members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will star in a drama film Salaam Venky. The movie will be directed by Revathi. She was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga, which also starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She was also seen in a short film called Devi.