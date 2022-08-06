Kajol To Kickstart Shooting For Her Debut Web Series In August? Deets Inside

Kajol will soon make her OTT web series debut after completing 30 years in the film industry. The project was announced last month, however, the details about the web series were not revealed. It was revealed that the show will stream on Disney+Hotstar. As per the latest reports, Kajol will commence shooting for the web series on August 11. However, there is no official confirmation from the actress' side yet.

As per a report by Mid Day, the set is being created and shooting might begin on August 11. “With a significant portion of the show playing out in a legal firm and courtrooms, an office set-up is being created for the first schedule. Kajol, who will give her own take to the lead character of Alicia Florrick, is expected to begin shooting from August 11,” a source was quoted saying by Mid Day.

Kajol's web series is reported to be an official adaptation of 'The Good Wife'. The show has 7 seasons in total. It revolves around Alicia Florrick, who deals with life and caring for her two children after her husband Peter, a former state's attorney, is imprisoned for a s*x and corruption scandal.

Kajol announced her web series in DDLJ style. She wrote, "Kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge. Can you guess what we're up to? "

The video starts with Kajol recreating the iconic 'palat' scene from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Then, Kajol reveals that she is coming to Disney+Hotstar with a new show.

On the work front, Kajol will be seen in a drama film Salaam Venky. The movie will be directed by Revathi. She was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga, which also starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She was also seen in a short film called Devi.

Kajol recently received an invitation to join as a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Tamil actor and producer Suriya and award-winning filmmaker Nalin Kumar Pandya aka Pan Nalin are also invited to join the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences as members.