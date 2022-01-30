New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: From December 2021, numerous celebrities of B-town have tested positive for COVID-19, adding to the list is Kajol. The Tribhanga actress is the latest celeb to contract the deadly virus. She took to her social media handle to inform her fans, but instead of sharing her own pic, she posted her daughter Nysa Devgn's photo along with a sweet note.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a smiling pic of Naysa and wrote, "Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll (sic)."

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Soon after she dropped the post, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section with "get-well soon" wishes. Priyanka Chopra complimented Nysa and wrote, “She’s stunning,” along with lovestruck emoji. One of her fans wrote, “Sending prayers and positive vibes your way! Get well soon! Nysa is looking really cool,” another wrote, “Stay safe Kajol. Blessing to you. And your daughter looks lovely and the henna design is amazing. Love from your fan in NJ.”

Nysa is the elder kid of Kajol and Ajay Devgn. She was born on April 20, 2003, the 18-year-old is currently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. During an interview with Kareena Kapoor on her radio show 'What Women Want', Kajol had said that she is not a ‘controlling parent’ to Nysa and son Yug. “I actually don’t believe that it is conducive to a healthy relationship. And my mother was the complete opposite of it... I was a very differently brought up child, so no, I don’t believe in controlling at all."

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Netflix's film Tribhanga, co-starring Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Next, she will be seen in The Last Hurray, a Revathi directorial.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv