Kajol Takes A Look At Her Iconic Characters As She Completes 30 Years In Films | Watch

Kajol is one of the most successful actresses in the Indian Film Industry and has always impressed the audience with her stellar performances. From playing the girl next door in DDLJ to a tomboyish girl in Kuch Kuch Hota hai, Kajol's every character is iconic and has left a big impression on the audience. Now, Kajol has completed 30 years in the film industry and she has shared a montage video of her iconic characters.

Sharing a montage video, Kajol wrote, "Someone asked me yesterday what am I feeling? Couldn’t really put it into words, except to say that it is a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone has showered on me so unconditionally! So cheers to 30 years and counting...and God willing to another 30 more!"

In the montage video, we see Kajol's looks from her film including Bekhudi, DDLJ, Gupt, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Pyaar To Hone Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, Helicopter Eela, Tanhaji and Tribhanga.

Recently, Kajol announced that she will make her web series debut with Disney+Hotstar. Sharing the announcement video, Kajol wrote, "Kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge. Can you guess what we're up to?"

The title of the web series is not revealed yet. Details like the star cast and release date are also not announced.

Kajol also received an invitation to join as a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Tamil cinema superstar Suriya and award-winning filmmaker Nalin Kumar Pandya aka Pan Nalin are also invited to join the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences as members.

Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga and a short film Devi. She will be seen in Salaam Venky, which will be directed by Revathi.