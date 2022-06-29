Kajol, Suriya Invited To Become Members Of Oscars Committee

Bollywood Actor Kajol, popular Tamil actor and producer Suriya and award-winning filmmaker Nalin Kumar Pandya aka Pan Nalin among the 397 artists and executives who have received an invitation to join as members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

Apart from Kajol, Oscar-nominated documentary makers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas, and Indian American 'Deadpool' and 'Murder on the Orient Express' producer Adiya Sood have been inducted into the Oscars committee, the body that presents the Oscars each year. The exhaustive list also includes actors like Ariana DeBose, Billie Eilish, Jamie Dornan and Troy Kotsur among others.

Reportedly, Suriya is the first South Indian actor to be inducted into the Academy till date. The Academy said the new members had been selected on the basis of their professional qualifications and their "ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity".'

The new invitees, 50 per cent of whom are from 53 countries and territories outside the United States, include 71 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners.

For the unversed, prior to this year, several Indian actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, AR Rahman, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Ekta Kapoor have been part of the academy awards committee.

Suriya is one of the most popular and known actors and producers of Tamil cinema. His film 'Soorarai Pottru' was India's official entry to the Oscars 2021. The actor is also known for blockbuster films like 'Jai Bhim', 'Ghajini', and 'Singham' series among others.

On the other hand, Kajol, one of the most loved stars of Bollywood in the 1990s and early 2000s, she has been part of blockbusters like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'My Name Is Khan' and 'Dilwale' to name a few.