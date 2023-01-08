Kajol, Nysa Devgan Dress In Ethnic Attires As They Offer Prayer At Siddhivinayak Temple | See Pics

Kajol and her daughter Nysa Devgan on Sunday visited Siddhivinayak Temple and looked absolutely beautiful in their ethnic attires. The mother-daughter duo also posed together in front of paps after visiting the temple.

Kajol wore a beautiful floral kurta and also donned brown sunglasses. Meanwhile, Nysa wore a white suit with a dupatta.

Take a look at the pictures:





(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

On the work front, Kajol will soon make her OTT web series with 'The Good Wife'. It is an adaptation of an American drama series of the same name. The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

She was last seen in Salaam Venky, which is directed by Revathy. The official synopsis reads, "Witness the story of Sujata and her son Venky, as they navigate through the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile and teach us the true meaning of living BiG. Based on a true story of a life well lived."

The movie is produced by Suuraj Singh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja. The music of the film is composed by Mithoon. Speaking about the film, Kajol said that her character in Salaam Venky is the hardest one to perform.

She said, “It’s not the kind of film that you can do without feeling, I met Sujata, and there is simplicity and determination in her. Such characters are the hardest to perform because they are not loud and won’t grab your attention. She is so brave. Every mother believes that she is the only person in the world who will do anything to give her child what they want. I believe that I’ll do anything for my children, and that is (Sujata’s) core essence, too.”

The movie also stars Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra and Prakash Raj. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan had a cameo in Salaam Venky and attended the screening as well.