Kajol, Bobby Deol Reunite As 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth' Completes 25 Years | See Here

Kajol, Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala-starrer 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth' has completed 25 years. The movie has gained a cult following as over the years, people have come to appreciate this film more and more. It is also considered one of the best thriller movies in Hindi Cinema. Apart from the critical appreciation, Gupt was also a huge success at the box office. The film was also path-breaking in many ways and Kajol became the first actress in the history of the Filmfare Awards to win the Best Performance in a Negative Role. On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Gupt, the star cast and makers of the film gathered for a celebration.

Sharing the video of screening of Gupt, Bobby wrote, "There is no bigger appreciation than to see your film get such love even after 25 years #25YearsOfGupt #Gupt #Reels".

In the video, Bobby says, "Hey Guys, on my way to celebrate the 25th year of Gupt with all my fans. Totally excited." Then, he meets and hugs Kajol and the other stars of Gupt. Kajol can be seen cutting the cake with Bobby as everyone sings songs from Gupt. Bobby also says that it is the most beautiful of his life and he will always cherish this moment.

Meanwhile, Kajol and Bobby also hopped on a social media trend. The duo can be seen grooving to the song 'Se Acabo' by The Beatnuts. They can also be seen with the knives in their hands.

Kajol also shared some stunning pictures from the screening. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Kicking butt and taking names 25 years later at the #Gupt screening #25yearsofgupt".

Sharing the video, Bobby wrote, "Gupt: The Hidden Truth 25 years of this thrill ride and a million memories."

Gupt: The Hidden Truth also starred Om Puri, Raj Babbar, Paresh Rawal, Dalip Tahil, Prem Chopra, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Sharat Saxena, Mukesh Rishi, and Priya Tendulkar. Popular singer including Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu lent their voice for the album of Gupt.