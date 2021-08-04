Kajol birthday special: Apart from essaying romantic roles in the film, Kajol is also known for her non-romantic roles.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kajol is one such actress who needs no introduction, she has given many hits and amazing films to Indian cinema that inspired millions across the nation. Apart from this, she also enjoys numerous accolades, including six Filmfare Awards which she shares with her aunt, legendary actress Nutan. In 2011, she was honoured with the fourth highest civilian honour Padma Shri.

Born on August 5, 1974, to Hindi cinema celebs Shomu and Tanuja Mukherjee, she stepped into the entertainment world when she was still in school with the film Bekhudi in 1992. Since then, there was no looking back for the actress, and she went on to make her big with her second film alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar (1993).

However, apart from essaying romantic roles in the film, such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Fanaa, she is also known for her non-romantic roles. The actress blew the mind of the audience when for the first time, she essayed a negative role in the film Gupt: The Hidden Truth. In the film, she portrayed the role of psychopath killer and earned her greater critical appreciation.

So on the eve of her 47th birthday, we have brought you five films of the actress which proves that she is not just the Queen of romantic movies but also thriller films.

Gupt: Hidden Truth

In this film, she plays the role of coy Isha alongside Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala. Her obsessive and murderous lover avatar not just won the heart of the fans, but also her second Filmfare Award in the category Best Performance in a Negative Role.

Dushman

In this, she essayed the role of twin and totally owned the film with her impeccable acting skills. In the film, she takes revenge for her twin sister's death, who was brutally raped and murdered. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, who is blind and trains Kajol to take revenge on rapists.

Helicopter Eela

In this film, she essays the role of an aspiring singer and single mother who gave up on her dreams just to be around his son Vivan. She keeps meddling in her son's life that one day Vivan decides to leave the house to give some space to Eela and find her own identity.

Tribhanga

It is about a dysfunctional family of three women and their unconventional life choices. In this film, Kajol essays the role of a Bollywood actor-dancer, who is the daughter of acclaimed writer Nayanthara, and the single mother of Masha. Nayanthara's brain stroke forces her family to reunite and resolve the differences.

U Me Aur Hum

In this film, Kajol essays the role of an Alzheimer disease patient. Her impeccable acting in the film earned a nomination for the Filmfare Award in the Best Actress category. However, she lost it to Priyanka Chopra for her film Fashion.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv