New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, she has been sharing photos of her last few days of being unmarried as 'Ms Aggarwal' on the photo-sharing platform. Ahead of her D-Day, she is spending some quality time with sister Nisha and they both are gearing up for the pre-wedding festivities.

The latest post of Kajal Aggarwal indicated that she is all set for her mehendi ceremony. She shared a picture of herself and captioned it, "That wedding glow is just a workout away.” Further, she wrote, “Mehendi hai rachne vaali. #KajGautKitched”."

Taking to Instagram, Kajal on Tuesday shared a cute photo of herself with sister Nisha and wrote, "Last 2 days as Ms.Aggarwal. Chilling with my partner in everything @nishaaggarwal, in @dandelion.india @niyati_kothari @deepa_hairstylist__ @flamingo.productions."

View this post on Instagram 💙 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) onOct 27, 2020 at 8:33pm PDT

In October, Kajal made the official announcement about her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu on Instagram. She wrote, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) onOct 27, 2020 at 10:20am PDT

A few days back, Kajal shared photos with Gautam as they were celebrating Dussehra. She wrote, "Happy Dussehra from us to you." In the photos, the couple was looking adaorable and they were all smiles.

View this post on Instagram Pre-wedding festivities 🥂 #kajgautkitched A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug) onOct 25, 2020 at 10:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Dussehra from us to you ! @kitchlug #kajgautkitched A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) onOct 25, 2020 at 10:16am PDT

Recently, Gautam has been sharing some pre-wedding festivities and interior decor for the new house. For the unknown, Gautam is an entrepreneur. He is the founder of Discern Living, an e-commerce platform for interior design and home decor solutions.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma