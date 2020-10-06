Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal announced her wedding to businessman Gautam Kitchlu. Here's everything you need to know about this young entrepreneur.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment: Popular Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal on Tuesday announced her wedding to businessman Gautam Kitchlu. The couple will tie the knot on October 30 in Mumbai in a private ceremony surrounded by immediate families.

Sharing the news on social media, the actress wrote, "I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

View this post on Instagram ♾🙏🏻 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) onOct 5, 2020 at 10:56pm PDT

Sharing her gratitude for all the blessings and love, Singham actress wrote, "I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support"

Who is Gautam Kitchlu?

Kajal Aggarwal's big announcement left netizens stunned. The fans and the Indian film industry pored in the wishes for the couple. But, social media users are also curious to know more about her fiance.

Gautam Kitchlu is a young businessman and a founder of a design shop called Discern Living. According to his Instagram profile, the actors' fiance seems to be a tech, interior and design enthusiast.

He used to treat his followers with exclusive and incredible designing ideas. His company works on rooms, houses, furniture and paintings designs. The company also works on personalized household items designing.

Posted By: Srishti Goel