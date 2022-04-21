New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kajal Aggarwal, who became a mom to a newborn baby boy on April 19, has finally shared the name of her baby boy in an Instagram post. The actress penned a long note describing her journey of pregnancy. Inside the long note, the actress has revealed the name of her baby. Kajal started her post by writing 'welcome my baby Neil into this world.' Previously, Kajal's sister Nisha shared the good news about the newborn through her Instagram handle.

Taking to Instagram, the actress dropped a picture of herself wearing a golden satin dress and penned down a long emotional note about her journey of pregnancy to delivery. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be!"

"Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self actualisation and such an indescribable feeling! That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel a tremendous amount of gratitude, and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body - forever - and all at the same time," Kajal further added.

Take a look at Kajal's post :

Talking about sleepless nights, Kajal wrote, "Of course, it’s not been easy- 3 sleepless nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you’re doing it all right, all topped with dozes of anxiety."

"But it’s also moments like these - Sweet cuddles in the wee hours of the morning, gazing into each other’s eyes with a look of confident recognition, adorable little kisses, the quiet moments when it’s just the two of us, growing, learning, discovering each other, and navigating this wonderful journey together. In reality, postpartum isn’t glamorous but it sure can be beautiful!" the actress finally concluded.

Earlier Kajal's sister Nisha dropped a selfie on her Instagram and hinted at the good news. She wrote, "Such a happy day it is. I can’t wait to share some very special news with you all." Later she confirmed the news to Indian Express, revealing the gender of the baby.

Meanwhile, on Kajal's work front, the actress made her debut Bollywood debut in 2004 with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and later appeared in several films such as Singham, Special 26, and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. The actress has Achary, Paris Paris, and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 in her pipeline.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen