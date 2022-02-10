New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kajal Aggarwal gave a befitting reply to all the haters and trollers, who have been trolling and body shamming the actress because of her pregnancy. The actress penned a long note for ‘self-absorbed morons’ and also conveyed a beautiful message to all the ladies out there.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal jots down a brief note about the changes a woman's body goes through during pregnancy. She started her note by writing, "I've been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don't really help :) let's learn to be kind and if that's too hard, maybe, just live and let live!"

She then added about her opinion for those women who are going through the same phase and added, She then added about her opinion for those women who are going through the same phase and added, "Here are a few of my thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and need to read this and most definitely the self-absorbed morons who just don't seem to understand. During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies."

Take a look at the post here:

Kajal Aggarwal then added, "Also, after giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THATS OK." She stated that these changes are natural, and pregnant women "don't need to feel abnormal, don't need to fit in a box or a stereotype and don't need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous, and precious phase of life".

"We must remember that the whole process of birthing a little infant, is a celebration that we are privileged to experience. Below are some points that I regularly practice that help me cope with my undefined feelings. Hope this post helps those in this wonderful phase, along with me. Sending you all my love," concluded Kajal.

The post received loved from various celebrities including, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raashii Khanna, Lakshmi Manchu, and many more. While Samantha wrote, "You are and will always be beautiful!!" Raashi Khanna dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Back on January 01, 2022, Kajal announced her pregnancy with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The couple are expecting their first baby. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on October 30th, 2020.

While talking about Kajal's work front, the actress is waiting for the release of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Helmed by Siva Koratala, the movie also featured Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde.

