Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, and congratulatory messages are pouring in from all the spectrums. The good news was shared by the actress's sister Nisha on her Instagram story earlier.

Initially, Nisha took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture of herself with the caption, "Such a happy day it is. I can’t wait to share some very special news with you all." Later she confirmed the news to Indian Express, revealing the gender of the baby.

Meanwhile, during the entire pregnancy, Kajal had been sharing several pictures with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, and thanked him for being the "greatest husband. Recently, the actress penned down a heartfelt note for her husband in an Instagram post, expressing her gratitude to her husband.

Kajal's post reads, "Dear Husband, Thank you for being the greatest husband + to-be-dad a girl could ask for. Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had 'morning' sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doc and taking me to moms house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad, for always making sure I'm well fed, well hydrated + comfortable, for taking care of me and lastly for loving me through it all. Before our sweet baby comes, I want you to know how wonderful you are and that you will be an amazing father as well!"

Further expressing her gratitude, the actress also thanked Gautam for taking care of her, especially in the last eight months. "In the past 8 months, I have watched you become the most loving dad. I know how in love with this baby you are and how much you care already- it makes me feel so lucky that our baby will have a father who loves unconditionally, be there no matter what, and have an extraordinary role model to look up to," added Kajal.

Kajal Aggarwal is a seasoned Tamil and Telugu actress. She made her first Bollywood debut in 2004 with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and later appeared alongside Ajay Devgn in Singham. Kajal also featured in Special 26, opposite Akshay Kumar and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. The actress has Achary, Paris Paris, and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 in her pipeline.

