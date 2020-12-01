New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu has completed one month of the wedding and they are celebrating it in a cute way and we are all for it. The couple shared unseen pictures from their wedding on Instagram after completing one month of marriage together.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal Aggarwal shared a photo in which the duo are looking adorable as she is seen hugging Gautam from behind and her husband is making a pout and not to forget mentioning they are looking amazing in the monochrome picture. She captioned the post that read, "Here's to laughter, love and all things nice."

The second picture is also from the reception in which the duo are posing with their cake and she captioned the post that read, "May we have our croquembouche and eat it too? #happyonemonth #timefliesalready #catchingmoments."

In another monochrome picture, the duo is seen cheering with their wine glasses and are looking in each other's eyes and undeniably they were looking in all love. The caption read, "Husband" with a heart emoji.

Gautam also shared unseen photos from their wedding in which the two are seen holding each other's hands. His caption read, "Exploring the world with two things in my hand, A camera on my left and her hand on my right."

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. the wedding was a lowkey affair and after their wedding, the couple went to their honeymoon to the Maldives and blessed netizens feed by sharing amazing pictures from their romantic getaway.

Kajal has been part of several Bollywood films like Singham, Special 26, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and many others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma