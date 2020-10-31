Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding pictures are doing rounds on the internet and fans are all glittery eyes for this fairytale wedding, see photos.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal is now finally hitched and she has now turned into Mrs Kitchlu. The Singham actress tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu in a closed ceremony on Friday (October 30). The couple's intimate wedding was attended by her close friends and family. However. the pictures of Kajal and Gautam's wedding is doing rounds on the internet and fans can't keep calm. Recently, Kajal also shared a picture before getting married and she wrote, "Calm before the storm. #kajgautkitched."

In the photo, Kajal was looking like she was walking straight right out of a dream, her hair was properly bunned and she carried the accessories including a gold matha Patti. The picture was a monochrome photo and in it, she was wearing a bathrobe as her lehenga hangs in the backdrop.

Many fans and people from the film fraternity wished her for her wedding. Lakshmi Machu wrote, "Soooo pretty! Beautiful you look!" Swapnil Shinde commented, "Can’t wait to see the whole look." Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "God bless" while Rakulpreet Singh commented, "Kaj.. love love and lots of love to u both" Sonu Sood wrote, "Congratulations buddy party is due".

The couple was looking adorable together and their outfit was definitely complimenting their look. Kajal was carrying a red and gold lehenga and Gautam was seen compliment her as he carried gorgeous white-cream sherwani.

View this post on Instagram Exclusive 💃🏻🙈🥳 @kajalaggarwalofficial #kajalaggarwal #kajgautkitched A post shared by KajPriya💫 (@kajpriya) onOct 30, 2020 at 9:04am PDT

A picture of the hotel's decked up ballroom was also doing rounds on the internet. The wedding was a low-key affair.

Kajal left everyone surprised as she announced her wedding, in a social media post. In her statement, she said, “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma