Kajal Aggarwal's fiance Gautam Kitchlu shared an aesthetic picture from their engagement and it's just adorable, see photo

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The South Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu this month. She has already shared the information with her fans on Instagram in which she confirmed the news with her fans. Now, Gautam has shared an unseen picture from their engagement and it's just adorable.

In the photo, Kajal and Gautam are all smiles and is donning ethnic attire. Kajal is wearing a lehenga and carried it with a statement necklace and Gautam wore a simple kurta. Gautam shared the monochrome picture on his Instagram and captioned the post with an emoji which stands for endless love.

However, what caught our eyes was Kajal's comment in which she dropped a heart emoji. She also wrote, "Even this post reflects an element of design @kitchlug #mysuperaestheticfeyonce". By this, she made it pretty clear that her fiance has a thing for aesthetic things.

Gautam's photo-sharing app's profile is proof of it that he knows how to keep the Instagram feed filled with aesthetic posts.

View this post on Instagram ♾🎈 A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug) onOct 12, 2020 at 8:52am PDT

Kajal and Gautam are set to be married on 30th October. Earlier, while announcing about their marriage Kajal wrote, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.

I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

On the work front, Kajal will be next seen in Mumbai Saga in which she will be starred opposite John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma