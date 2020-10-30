Kajal Aggarwal wedding: Actress Kajal Aggarwal is enjoying her pre-wedding rituals at her home. The actress is sharing her breathtaking pictures from the ceremonies with her fans. Take a look.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is all set to marry entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on Friday (October 30) in Mumbai, shared an adorable picture from her 'Haldi ceremony on Friday morning. The actress officially announced her wedding earlier this month with Gautam Kitchlu through a social media post. Since then, the actress is treating her fans with some fabulous pictures and videos. Now, the actress is sharing insides from her pre-wedding events.

In the picture shared by the actress, she is seen giving a cute munchkin smile along with 'haldi and ubtan' on her face. She is seen wearing a yellow coloured traditional dress along with flower-made ornaments. Her white and pink coloured maang teeka is just stunning. Bride-to-be Kajal is seen wearing a beautiful garland and pink coloured earrings. Kajal is looking astounding in this Haldi outfit and her pre-wedding glow is just speechless.

On Thursday morning, the actress posted her Mehndi photos where she was seen flaunting her green wedding mehndi. Kajal used her wedding hashtag “#kajgautkitched” in all her pictures. The actress wore Green coloured printed traditional dress. Her round-shaped earrings and peachy makeup were marvelous. In the photo clicked by Stories by Joseph Radhik, the actress is seen in all smiles.

Before the wedding, the families have planned a sangeet ceremony and the fans are eagerly waiting to see the videos of Kajal's wedding performance. However, all pre-wedding events are planned at home in the wake of coronavirus.

Earlier, while announcing about their marriage Kajal wrote, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

Posted By: Srishti Goel