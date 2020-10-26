In October this year, Kajal announced about her wedding plan and taking to photo-sharing-platform, she wrote that she is getting married on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Kajal Aggarwal shared adorable pictures with her fiancé Gautam Kitchlu on the festive occasion of Dussehra. This is the first time she posted pictures with her fiance after she announced their wedding date.

Taking to Instagram, Singham actor shared the picture in which she is looking at Gautam and he has his arms around her. In other pictures, they are happily posing for the camera. The caption reads, "Happy Dussehra from us to you ! @kitchlug #kajgautkitched.”

Kajal's fans started pouring the lovely comments on her photos. Kajal’s coach, said, “Stay Blessed forevermore. Happiest Coach I'm.” To his comment, Kajal responded with heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram Happy Dussehra from us to you ! @kitchlug #kajgautkitched A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) onOct 25, 2020 at 10:16am PDT

In October this year, Kajal announced about her wedding plan and taking to photo-sharing-platform, she wrote, "I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

View this post on Instagram ♾🙏🏻 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) onOct 5, 2020 at 10:56pm PDT

For the unknown, Gautam Kitchlu is a businessperson and he owns an e-commerce platform for interior design and home decor solutions.

Recently, she shared a video on an Instagram story in which she flaunted a huge engagement ring on her finger.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma